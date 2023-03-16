News

Fasoranti disagrees with Adebanjo on Rhodes-Vivour

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere leaders are divided over the endorsement of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Saturday’s Lagos State governorship poll Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While the acting leader of the group Pa Ayo Adebanjo is supporting Rhodes-Vivour the leader of the group Pa Reuben Fasoranti is backing Sanwo- Olu’s re-election. In a statement Secretary General Sola Ebiseeni, Adebanjo had urged voters to vote for Rhodes-Vivour.

But yesterday, Fasoranti in another statement asked voters to support Sanwo-Olu. The 96-year-old said he decided to support Sanwo- Olu because of his achievements. “I want to use this opportunity to recognise and appreciate the achievements of Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC.

These achievements include but are not limited to the Blue Rail Line, the Imota Rice Mill, the Red Rail Line, the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge, and, the on-going Atlantic City which was intended to checkmate the perennial sea incursion into Victoria Island. “These projects when fully operational will employ over a million Nigerians (mostly youths) thereby substantially reducing unemployment in the country. The response of the Lagos State government to the COVID-19 pandemic is also worthy of note and commendable.”

Our Reporters

