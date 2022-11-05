Fasoranti’s action diversionary, Tinubu deliberately stirred controversy – Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has reiterated that the group will continue to support the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, for President in 2023. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the elder statesman urges Nigerians not to toe the ethnic line in the next General Elections. Excerpts:

Could you clarify your position on the alleged endorsement of the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, when he prayed for him in Akure, Ondo State, recently?

I want to avoid anything that would drag me into the 2023 General Elections, and we have released a statement on that. Pa Reuben Fasoranti handed over to me as the Leader of Afenifere over two years ago and I have been carrying out the job. What we said in the statement is our position. Forget about what the people say. Have you heard about Afenifere from Pa Fasoranti in the last two years? All the people that went with Tinubu to see him are they not the Yoruba people in the APC? I want to avoid all these crises. Fasoranti handed to me as the Afenifere leader over two years ago, let him deny that.

But have you spoken to Pa Fasoranti after the visit of Tinubu to him?

I don’t need to speak with him. That is what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wanted and he has achieved his aim. I have made my statement, so I don’t need to speak again.

People are saying that Afenifere is a Yoruba group…

No, no, no, Afenifere is a political group, go and read my statement. Afenifere s t a r t ed with the Action Group. We have been saying this all along; you don’t have to believe what the people say. That is not even the issue now, when people are dying and naira is falling, do you still expect us to support the APC. I am too old for all these.

What would be your response if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu makes a proposal to visit you?

He has been coming here; he wants to cause controversy, which he has been able to achieve. I warned him before the election. This is what I want to avoid, but that is not the issue now. I don’t speak for Yorubas, I speak for Afenifere.

How do you see the way the whole thing has turned out as we have the three major presidential candidates for the 2023 General Elections from the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria?

We need to avoid ethnicity and we gave reasons for adopting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; let them contradict the reasons we gave. I have said why Tinubu cannot be the candidate of Afenifere is because Yorubas have had their turn. All these are in my statements. I have also said that we cannot support the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because the North has had their turn after President Muhammadu Buhari must have spent eight years in office. I said that the South East should be allowed to rule because they have never occupied the position of the President. But they are saying that it is their own turn as a Yoruba man.

It is believed that Afenifere is a Yoruba name…

Don’t continue to say that, is Action Group a Yoruba name? It’s a political party, don’t confuse things here. I am now telling you the fact.

What would be your advice to whoever emerges the Nigerian President in 2023, especially on restructuring, security and others?

Did the APC fulfill their promises to the people, did the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el Rufai not say they would restructure the country, did they do it? When John Oyegun was their Chairman, he said that they would not face restructuring, but security, and yet they have failed on security. These are the things people should look at. Tinubu said he would continue what Buhari has done and people don’t look at that.

It is being suggested that Mr. Peter Obi should tell the Igbos to drop their agitations for Biafra…

He would definitely do that.

But he has not done it?

Have the other people done what they promised? A Northerner just left there and another Northerner wants to go there, is that right?

Are you saying that Peter Obi remains the presidential candidate of Afenifere?

Exactly, that is what we are saying. What Pa Fasoranti did few days ago is a diversion, but I don’t want to be dragged into controversy now.

