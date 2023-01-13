News

Fast food consumption increases liver disease risk – Study

A new study has found that eating fast food is associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver. The result of the study from Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California’s (USC) was published yesterday in ‘Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology’.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as liver steatosis, can lead to cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver; it can also cause liver cancer or failure. Researchers discovered that people with obesity or diabetes who consume 20 per cent or more of their daily calories from fast food have severely elevated levels of fat in their liver compared to those who consume less or no fast food. And the general population has moderate increases of liver fat when onefifth or more of their diet is fast food. According to the lead author of the study Ani Kardashian, MD, a hepatologist with Keck Medicine, “Healthy livers contain a small amount of fat, usually less than five per cent, and even a moderate increase in fat can lead to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

 

