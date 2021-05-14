Arts & Entertainments

Fast rising Cameroonian artist, Schengen Owner, eying Nigerian stars

For Cameroonian artist, Efuetngong Dion with the stage name Schengen Owner, music kicked off as sought of a passion and something he had developed interest for over time judging by the fact that he hails from a country where music is not as widely sold as some African countries. His passion to want to change the game and bring music lovers together in Cameroun drives his passion to do quality music.
Despite starting off as a member of the Roman Catholic Youth Choir in Cameroun for over a decade, Schengen Owner is inspired by the good works and production of Nigerian artist Davido and producer extraordinaire, Don Jazzy.
Describing his sound, he said: “I do more of Afro Pop, Afro beat and the long forgotten makossa sound not forgetting that I pay keen attention to the message I want to pass across via music. With my sound and kind of music; I want to be remembered for long in not just the Cameroonian music industry but the Nigerian music at large.”
Schengen Owner has hinted that he is open to collaborations with Nigerian artists and is looking forward to working with the likes of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, Davido and a host of other talented musicians across Nigeria
It is, however, pertinent to note that Schengen Owner has been involved in music since 2009 though passively but currently available to make an impact with his kind of music and sound.
His previous song ‘Liqua’ is, however, doing well on all music streaming platforms

