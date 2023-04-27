News

Fast rising DJ 808 to Release New Hit Single “Cover Me” with Peruzzi

DJ 808, a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, has announced the release of his latest single “Cover Me” featuring the award-winning Nigerian artist, Peruzzi and South African producer, Caltonic SA.

The highly anticipated song is set to drop on Friday and promises to be a hit among music lovers. This release is the first single off his forthcoming debut EP titled, ‘808 Rhapsody’, set for release this June.

“Cover Me” is a unique blend of Afro-pop, infused with a catchy amapiano beat that is sure to get listeners moving. DJ 808 showcases his exceptional talent and creativity as a DJ, Caltonic SA brings the smooth amapiano vibes while Peruzzi adds his soulful voice to the mix, delivering an unforgettable performance.

Speaking about the collaboration, DJ 808 said, “I have always wanted to work with South African producer, Caltonic SA.

He sent over some beats, I picked the one I felt was the best and I added some ‘DJ 808’ recipes to brighten the beat to my own perfect taste. I immediately reached to my Manager so we could brainstorm on who would kill this beat, we figured Peruzzi was a perfect match. Peruzzi heard the beat and fell in love with the beat immediately! We vibed in the studio and everything was just one take; vibes upon vibes.”

Peruzzi, who is known for his hit songs such as “Majesty” and “Amaka,” expressed his excitement for the release of “Cover Me.” He said, “Working with DJ 808 on this song was an incredible experience. We put a lot of work into creating something unique that our fans will love, and I cannot wait for them to hear it.”

“Cover Me” is expected to be a chart-topper and a party favorite, showcasing DJ 808’s talent and creativity as a DJ and producer.

Listen to ‘Cover me’ here: https://afrisounds.lnk.to/Coverme For more information, follow @dj808__ on social media.

