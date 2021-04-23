Fast rising singer, Denrynz HBK, aims high

Arts & Entertainments

Having grown in the family where music is their first love; fast rising inspirational singer, songwriter and extraordinaire dancer, Adeyemi   Denrynz Oguntuase better known by his stage name ‘Denrynz HBK’, has revealed that having listened to songs and performances of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, 2Face Idibia and P-Square his love and desire to do music grew stronger.
On doing music, he, however, noted that his father was a popular native musician in their hometown and as such he tried as much as possible to divert that native style of music into Afro Pop
Denrynz HBK started music officially in 2006 when he dropped his first solo track titled ‘Unpublished’ and ever since he kept improving himself through his release of good and captivating body of work.
Not relenting, he released an Extended Play (EP) in 2010 and became the most famous singer in Ekiti State where he hails from.
Signed into his self-owned record label ‘DTD Spartaz’, Denrynz HBK released his first single track “At all At all” on December 31, 2019 with the video coming out few months after.
He released a breakthrough (EP) in December 2020 and since he has been dishing out music regularly.
When ask if there are plans for collaborations in the near future, the Afropop cum R&B superstar disclosed that he has plans of working with African and international artists of repute that includes BurnaBoy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Rihanna, Drake and Chris Brown amongst others.

