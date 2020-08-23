Body & Soul

Fast-rising singer, Deribb releases new single ‘Where’

Fast rising singer, Deribb is pleased to announce the release of his much anticipated single “WHERE”, an Afro pop song centered on the love story between two people, who are faced with challenges in their relationship, and are having difficulties living without each other.

 

‘Where’ is no doubt a timely song looking at the situation of things in marriages, and relationships today. Deribigbe Benson, professionally known as ‘Deribb’ is a musician, producer, and an afro pop, afro soul, and afro fusion singer. In an industry that is highly competitive, Deribb has crafted a sound for himself that cuts across all ages, gender and demography.

 

One of the uniqueness of Deribb as an artiste is his ability to write quality songs, work with excellent sound engineers to release a masterpiece to the hearings of his lovely fans.

 

Prior to the release of his latest single “WHERE”, the Lagos born singer, has some songs in his Arsenal namely, “Titilaye”, “Aye Asoro”, “Bad Gidigan”, “Need a Girl” and many more, which gained massive airplay across the nation.

 

With a burning desire to achieve his childhood dreams, Deribb is here to stay, and stamp his name on the global map as a musical force to be reckoned with anytime. Could he be the new kid on the block?

 

We will let you be the judge. “WHERE” is available on all platforms for downloads, sharing etc., hit the repeat button and let the name Deribb register in your minds

