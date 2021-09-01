Arts & Entertainments

Fast rising singer, Nome, eyes Grammy award as he brushes up music career

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Most singers aim to make a name before dreaming of awards but for Ignatius Ehinome Okoji, popularly known as Dboi Nomejp, winning a Grammy award would be the highest point of his music career.

Though the fast rising singer, who is also known as Nome among his friends, is yet to make the big break in the music industry, in a recent interview he shared that his biggest dream of winning a Grammy will become a reality one day.

“If I win a Grammy today, I think I will cry and give thanks to God and my fans! I will most likely find a way to appreciate as many fans as possible and let them know they made it happen.”

Further explaining how he gets inspirations for his songs which he hopes would bring home Grammy some day, Nome said: “Self confidence plays a huge role, I mostly use things happening around me or happening around the world in general. Sometimes it has a lot to do with my emotions or the emotions of loved ones. Other times it just comes naturally and I don’t need to try too hard to find it. That is why my favourite Nigerian musician is Wizkid! After listening to him back in the days when he dropped ‘Holla at your boy’, I realised I could do this too.”

On the major challenges faced by private musicians who are still trying to find their feet in the industry, Nome maintained that Finances and Connections are still clogs in the wheels of budding Nigerian artistes.

“This is because the industry is selfish from my experience. As an independent artist, if you do not have enough capital to promote your music, then there is only a certain level you can reach. You can have all the funds but then you don’t have the right people around you to manage those funds. There comes the other challenge of fighting to have the connection and knowing the right people in the industry to work with.”

He added: “However, up and coming artistes could be helped to reach their potentials by giving them opportunities via having talent hunt shows or school competitions. These would really go a long way. If these shows are properly advertised they can attract the attention of local brands who can in turn offer them deals.”

Nome also lamented that the year 2020 has been the lowest moment in his music career.

“2020 was a really difficult year due to the pandemic, finances were low and in the industry today you can’t really do much as an independent artist without finances,” he bemoaned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

If you can’t take care of me, leave me alone – BBNaija Venita warns suitors

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

BBNaija Pepper Dem star Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to sound a note of warning to her prospective suitors. Taking to her official Twitter account, the mom of two thanked her admirers for their interest in her. According to the pretty lady, their admiration of her is making her blush. However, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Kel recounts ugly experiences about Nigerian men

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian rapper Kelechi Ohia popularly known as Kel has recounted the experience that made her give up on Nigerian men. In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on December 3, the rapper said no Nigerian man can shock her again after her last experience with a married man who went to great lengths to […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Housemate, Prince, talks relationship with Tolanibaj

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nelson Enwerem Prince, a recently evicted housemate of the 2020 Big Brother Naija TV show, says he would definitely like to continue a relationship with Tolanibaj outside the house. After a few weeks in the house, Prince and Tolanibaj became quite close, however, at the time Tolanibaj left the house, the status of their “relationship” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica