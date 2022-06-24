Fast-rising singer, songwriter, Theekidd, drops new EP titled All Day

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Mustapha Aduragbemi Yahaya, aka TheeKidd, has advised Nigerian youths to desist from violence and direct their strength into building career in the entertainment industry. Yahaya gave the advice at the Lekki area in Lagos, recently, stressing that with the high rate of University graduates every year, many of them are unable to secure job.

“Youths should not depend on government to do everything for them; they should rise up and discover themselves. They should develop their talent and build on it,” he said. Yahaya started his music journey as a record producer where he worked with several artists as part of the recording experience where he developed interest in singing and songwriting.

He noted that in 2021, he dropped his first official single titled ‘E Go Be’, which can be followed on @theekidd888 on, Instagram, Twitter and all other social media platforms. “Well, my music speaks for itself. I intend to put my sound which is different from others in the forefront of music with different use of melodious and inspiring lyrics. The EP which consists of six tracks is a blend of Afrobeat and pop used to spread the message of love – the love for one another as a nation or community. For him, “we must show love ‘All Day’ to everyone around us, which explains the name of the title of the EP, ‘All Day’.

TheeKidd who hails from the south western part of Nigeria is known for his street anthems such as ‘E Go Be’. He’s currently not signed to any record label or management. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 17, 1999, TheeKidd is the second amongst five children of his parents. Growing up, TheeKidd had a loving and caring family and enjoyed watching TV and listening to music as a child.

