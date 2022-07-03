Body & Soul

Fast rising singer Vonita unveils new movie ‘Ada Owerri

Multi-talented and fast rising Africa’s sensational performer, Adaeze Vonita Pearl Aku, also known as Vonita is out with her new hit movie ‘Ada Owerri’ The beautiful “Shakara” crooner Vonita whose song is trending, featured lyta of Marlian Records is the brain behind this new epic movie A natural born actor, singer, song writer and script writer, Vonita played the lead role, wrote and produced the movie, featuring some of the legends of Nollywood Like Chiwetalu Agu. Vonita is no doubt the next big thing to come out of the dark continent and the entertainment industry as a whole.

 

According to Vonita, ‘Ada Owerri’ is a story of a young girl who dropped out of school and had a dream of becoming a successful musician. She grew up in the ghettos, and did a lot of illegal business to survive.

 

Her mother was a poor widow who suffered a lot of pressure and humiliation from her in-laws, because she didn’t have a male child. ‘Ada Owerri’ swore she will be a replacement for a male child and fill the void in her family. So determined that she set out on a journey to Lagos in pursuit of greener pastures.

 

While in Lagos, she met her old friend in school named Amaka who introduced her to a wealthy Chief, who Ada Owerri later duped and ran back to her village to fulfill the promises she made to her poor mother.

 

