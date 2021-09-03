News

Fast-track oil exploration in the North, Gombe gov tells Buhari

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to ensure the exploration of crude oil in the northern part of the country. This, he said, will no longer put the North at a disadvantage and will ensure the needed ‘balancing’ between the North and the South. Yahaya said: “There is the need to exploit oil and gas in the north, in doing so, we will have balance. While oil and gas is discovered up north and there is oil and gas in the south, there will be balance. “And everybody will now be his brother’s keepers, trying to mingle and mix up.

Everybody can enjoy the benefits of God’s endowed resources that we have in this country if we are ready to key in and do the correct thing.” Briefing State House Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari, the governor called on him to pressure the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to expedite action on the exploration.

He said: “They should expedite action on the tak off knowing fully well that oil and gas is under the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.” The governor said he also discussed with the president the issue of the oil discovered in the Benue trough in Konami area around Bauchi and Gombe states, noting that a lot had been achieved in exploration in the area. The governor said he also impressed the need to fast-track its take-off on the president so that people can benefit from the potential of the resources the country is endowed with. He commended the President for his passion in the exploration and the interest of investors in developing the oil and gas deposit in the area. On the September 1 deadline on the ban on open grazing in the southern part of the country, Yahaya pleaded with President Buhari to fast-track the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP). According to him, the implementation will resolve the problem of accommodation that may arise from the movement of herders back to the north following the ban.

