Fast-tracking hearing of presidential election petition

Some senior lawyers have ex- pressed divergent views on the call by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, for a speedy dispensation of all petitions filed by political parties and their candidates to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election via the arbitration procedures.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend could not speak with one voice on the viability of Agbakoba’s suggestion. They were however on the same page as to the need for a timely hearing of the petitions. The former NBA President had in a statement called on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to adopt the procedures very familiar with speedy conclusion of arbitration matters in its hearing of the petitions to ensure they were dispensed with before the handing over date of May 29. Agbakoba said such a speedy conclusion of the petitions would help in dousing the post-election tension in the country.

The statement reads: “The tension around the call for an interim government is that the presiden- tial election petition may not conclude before the inauguration of a new president on May 29, 2023. But it’s very possible to conclude these petitions, provided that the court systems are very proactive. “Under arbitration matters, procedural orders and or directions were issued peremptorily to resolve sometimes very complex jurisdictional and procedural is- sues. The presidential election tribunals are urged to adopt the procedures very familiar with speedy conclusion of arbitration matters.

“I set out three issues in the Presidential Election Petitions that are resolvable by application of procedural orders and or directions which may peremptorily decide some of the jurisdictional and procedural issues, stated in the petition as follows: “Interpretation of Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as to whether securing 25 (percent) of votes in Federal Capital Ter-Federal Republic of Nigeria as to whether securing 25 (percent) of votes in Federal Capital Territory Abuja is compulsory to be president. “Is a candidate permitted to stand for presidential or vice presidential election when he is at the same time a senatorial candidate? “Issues relating to qualification of candidates to stand for presidential election”.

“If the petition were arbitration proceedings, an arbitrator may is- sue a procedural order directed to counsel to address all complex disputes and the Arbitral Tribunal will deliver what is called a partial final award.

“In the case of the Presidential Election Tribunal, including the Supreme Court, they can also direct procedural orders with very short timelines given to counsel, to address the complex jurisdictional issues raised in the petitions and the Tribunal/Supreme Court will then issue final summary judgement as appropriate.

“We strongly believe that be- tween the Tribunal and Supreme Court, the petitions can be re- solved within 7(seven) days from today. This will cool the tempera- ture in Nigeria on the issue of interim government, etc. “The speed proposed here re- quires a radical departure from our present judicial policy where case management plays a very limited role in judicial outcomes. Case management is the spirit and driving force of modern adjudication.

Speed of justice is the mantra that our judiciary must proclaim very loudly. This is needed in the Presidential petitions proceedings urgently”. Petitions challenging election results The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have filed separate petitions to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Atiku, in the petition, marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, argued that Tinubu’s victory at the poll should be invalidated for non-compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act 2022. He prayed the court to declare him the winner of the presidential election, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast at the election.

On his part, Peter Obi argued that the election was character- ised by various irregularities and that Tinubu and his running- mate, Kassim Shettima, were not qualified to contest for the election. Peter Obi urged the Tribunal to either declare him the president- elect or nullify the entire election and order a fresh election. INEC had on March 1, announced Tinubu as the winner of the presidential poll, ahead of 17 other candidates that contested the election. The electoral body declared that Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes and Obi who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes. Election Petition Tribunal It is a statutory responsibility of the Court of Appeal to set up the Tribunals not later than 30 days before the elections as stated in Sec 130(3)(a) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The register of the Tribunals is also expected to be opened for business at least seven days ahead of the elections. Section 288 of the Constitution and Section 130 (1) of Electoral Act, 2022 are the laws that regulate

election matters in Nigeria. Section 130 (1) of the Electoral Act provides that: “No election and return at an election under this Act shall be questioned in any manner other than by a petition complaining of an undue election or undue return (in this Act referred to as an “election petition”) presented to the competent tribunal or court in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution or of this Act, and in which the person elected or returned is joined as a party”.

An election petition must be presented and filed within 21 days of the declaration of the result, failure which the aggrieved party loses the right of action and the petition would be deemed statute barred. Besides, an election petition must be heard and judgement de- livered within 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition.

The Court of Appeal serves as the Presidential Election Petition Court, and any appeal from there will be heard at the Supreme Court. Lawyers speak In the meantime, some senior lawyers have been speaking on the need for a speedy conclusion of all petitions relating to the conduct of the presidential election. They spoke amidst call by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), for the determination of all petitions against the presidential election result before the handing over date of May 29.

Speaking on Agbakoba’s suggestion that procedures familiar with the speedy conclusion of arbitration matters should be adopted to resolve presidential election petitions before the handing over date of May 29, 2023, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Afolabi Olatunde, said: “I don’t think it is possible. It is not even possible.

“The extant law regulating election petitions is the Electoral Act2022 which has timelines for steps to be taken. That being the situation, the practice in arbitration proceedings cannot be resorted to.

The practice and procedure in arbitration proceedings are foreign to election petitions”.

Another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, opined that even though Agbakoba made the suggestion in good faith, past experiences have revealed that arbitration has not yielded to the opinion that it could be that faster.

He said: “The general impression people have about arbitration is that it is faster, cheaper, quicker, and it guarantees a kind of resolution that can facilitate a communal understanding among those in dispute. “However, in many cases, we have arbitration proceedings dragging for so long and proven that it may not necessarily be true that arbitration can be that quick or faster. “What I think would work in this instance is that we may have to still adjust the rules regulating election petitions in the country and in that regard, we may have to look at how best to ensure that election petitions are concluded before the handing over date.

“Right now, it has been stream- lined to a period of about ten or eleven months. We can bring it closer in terms of maybe election holding at least a year before the conclusion of the current tenure.

“If that is the case, once elections are held, let us say probably in May, and the handing over date will be the following May, election petitions now take roughly eleven months, it is automatic that the Supreme Court would have de- cided the case before the next handing over date. “I think that may be the best because the time that we have even reduced it to now has made it not too certain that contentious election petitions can be proven within such periods.

“As we have it right now, I believe that the best is to hold the election earlier as to guarantee sufficient time for determination of election petitions.” In his submissions, Mr. Mba Ukweni (SAN), noted that Arbitration is gaining roots and mov- ing fast into almost every facet of life.

“In fact, what the English man brought is the Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, and not Arbitration which has been part of the African culture and that is what our forefathers used to adopt in resolving disputes both at the family and community levels. “If that can be adopted to re- solve election disputes that are so contentious because in most cases politicians fight to the end, fine and good. I am not against what can expedite the quick disposal of election matters.

“But the way the politicians re- act to election issues may make it very difficult to approach it by way of Arbitration. It may get to a point where our system will get more developed and people be- come more mature if the system is more transparent and elections are done in a way that people will be less aggrieved and a situation where there is no rigging such that everybody sees it very transparently that these are the winners of the election, it would reduce even going to any court or tribunal as the case may be to the bearest minimum.

“Where we should focus our at- tention on is to ensure that things are done properly, the way they should be done. The people who are responsible for administering our electoral process should be more transparent and honest.

“They should not become the Nigerian factor because that insti- tution, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is too strategic for any country’s electoral process. It is the deciding factor.

“So, I think where we should focus more should be in ensuring that the elections are conducted more transparently, and we have to start with the political parties.

“There should be proper enthronement of democratic values within the political parties. If the political parties cannot get it right, there is no way we can expect that the main general election would be okay.

“Whatever happened or manifests at the primaries or the internal running of the political par- ties is what has translated to the main elections. “What we should focus more on should be in ensuring that the process becomes more transparent, more honest people should be appointed and then INEC itself should function as an incorrupt- ible and independent institution.

Government influence should be reduced.” A rights activist, Mr. Timothy Adewale, expressed his doubt on the workability of Agbakoba’s suggestion within the nation’s political system. “Section 6 of the Constitution vests the judicial power on the courts. You cannot use Arbitration to oust the right of any aggrieved persons to go to court.

“Arbitration may be voluntari- ly surrendered to by the parties, but that does not oust the power of aggrieved persons to still approach the court for the resolution of any grievances”, Adewale said.

On his part, Chukwuma Anselem Onwuasoeze, posited that resolving election petitions through the Arbitration procedure is not practicable. In his words: “Election petitions are a class of actions on its own and that is why there is an Electoral Act that regulates it. There is also the Tribunal, which is a specialized court for handling issues relating to election matters.

“Considering the fact that during the Obasanjo’s regime, there was an amendment to the Elector- al Act that prescribes a time frame for actions to commence and then a time frame for actions to stop.

“It means that the Electoral Act has envisaged an expeditious trial and has abridged the gap already. So, if you want to bring a situation of a seeming Arbitration time frame into it, it is going to spoil the whole thing”.

A law teacher, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, called for a review of the Electoral Act and other ancillary laws to allow for a speedy conclusion of election petitions. Yusuf said: “The suggestion of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), is novel, but I don’t see its practicability in our environment. In the first place, arbitration is a win-win approach to justice administration, whereas, on the issue of election, it’s either you win or lose.

“How one will concede defeat when issues have been raised with evidences of election malpractices appears to be the core issue. On the other hand, it is absolutely necessary for election petitions to be speedily resolved. The Electoral Act and other ancillary laws should be looked into to see how we can reduce the time spent in deciding election petition.

