Fate of 400 prospective students of Police Academy hangs in balance

Hopes of over 400 candidates seeking admission into the Police Academy Wudil, Kano State may have been dashed as the authorities of the institution have canceled the admission of the 9th regular course who applied for the 2021 session.

Investigations by Sunday Telegraph showed that the prospective candidates whose admissions were to have taken effect in September 2021 into the 9th Regular Course was suspended as a result of the backlogs of 2020 admission seekers which had been equally delayed no thanks to the COVID – 19 pandemic.

However, in September 2021, the 2020 backlogs were admitted into the 8th Regular Course to start their training thus asking those who succeeded in 2021 were asked to wait until September 2022 before they can commence their training.

The Acting Registrar of the POLAC, Charles Egwumba, lent credence to this in first week of July on its website stated: “Only successful (UTME/JAMB 2021 candidates are eligible to apply for the 9th Regular Course. They should keep checking the site because the form will be out soon.”

However, the whole thing took a different turn when on Monday, August 1, 2022, in a Daily Trust advertisement for admission for the same 9th Regular intake Egwumba in the said advertisement stated “Only 2022 JAMB/UTME candidates would be accommodated.” Nothing was said about the 2021backlog of the prospective students again.

Sunday Telegraph leant that in between the July and Monday, August 1, advertisement, the website of the Police Academy Wudil went down. “By the time it came up again, the whole story had changed,” volunteered a prospective candidate, who spoke with the newspaper on condition.

Our source continue: “We have a WhatsAPP Group called POLAC Aspirants, the administrator who goes by the name Social Philosopher, hinted us that our admission had been canceled. My colleagues and I did not believe him until we saw the advertisement in Daily Trust.”

This has given the parents who called themselves Concerned Parents to appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Minister of Police Affairs to help them by looking into the abnormalities going on at the Police Academy, Wudil and to call on the registrar to order in order not to jeopadise the future and the ambition and pursuits of hundreds of candidates in a policy summersault and scandalous admission irregularities.

