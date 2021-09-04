News

Fate of Afghan holdout valley hangs in balance amid heavy fighting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The fate of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley – the final holdout against Taliban control – hangs in the balance as heavy fighting continues.

Taliban sources told Reuters news agency that they had seized the area, but the resistance fighters they are battling denied this, reports the BBC.

One of the resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh, dismissed claims he had fled, but said the situation was “difficult”.

The fighting in Panjshir is reported to have left hundreds dead.

The valley, north of the capital Kabul, is one of Afghanistan’s smallest provinces and the only one not to have fallen to the Taliban.

The traditional anti-Taliban stronghold is home to somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 people, and is hidden behind mountain peaks.

The resistance – which includes former Afghan security force members and local militias – is led by local tribal leader Ahmad Massoud. His father successfully fought the Soviets who invaded in the 1980s, and the Taliban in the 1990s.

In a video message sent to the BBC, Saleh, a former vice-president of Afghanistan, said there had been casualties on both sides.

“There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban,” he said.

But he added: “We will not surrender, we are standing for Afghanistan.”

He said he was sharing the video to assure people that reports suggesting that he had left the country were false. However the BBC was unable to independently confirm his location.

Ali Nazari, a spokesperson for the National Resistance Front (NRF) fighters, told BBC World News that the rebels had pushed the Taliban on the back foot.

“There are well over a few hundred Taliban who are trapped. And they are running out of munitions and they are negotiating terms of surrender right now,” he said.

But Taliban officials have been claiming victory in the area, with one commander telling Reuters news agency: “By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command.”

The Taliban are now in control of the rest of the country, and are expected to announce a new government in the coming days.

The European Union and UK on Friday joined the US in saying they will deal with the Islamist group, but won’t recognise them as Afghanistan’s government.

The EU also said it was planning to re-establish a diplomatic presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments on issues including security and human rights.

But its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said any engagement would be subject to strict conditions and would only be to support the Afghan people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

8. 60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified – Report

Posted on Author Ahmed Miru ga Maiduguri

At least 60 per cent of the primary school teachers in Borno State lacked the required teaching qualifications, the report of the state Committee on Local Government Teachers Verification, has revealed.   Presenting it’s reports  to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Chairman of the committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima […]
News

Obaseki: Enumeration exercise’ll address challenges of PLWD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the Data to Make Edo Great Again (Data to MEGA) exercise would provide the state government with adequate and credible data to plan and meet the needs of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the state. The governor, who said this during a virtual meeting with […]
News

Release Kanu, stop harassing Igboho, CD tells FG

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) yesterday asked the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and others arrested for agitating for a separate nationality. The pro-democracy group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Odilli, also asked the security agencies to stop further […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica