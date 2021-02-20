News

‘Fate of Alakada’ gets Netflix release date

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Toyin Abraham’s 2020 comedy sequel ‘Fate of Alakada’ now has a confirmed release date. According to Filmone, the Kayode Kasum, directed comedy which premiered in cinemas in 2020, is set to get its Netflix premiere on March 5. The comedy feature joins two other new titles ‘Just In Time’ and ‘Nigerian American’ also slated for March premieres. Starring Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, the film follows the hilarious story of Yetunde on the film franchise’s fifth instalment. It also stars a host of reality stars, music stars and notable Nollywood actors. The movie made quite a buzz in 2020 after making over N100 million in box office amid the Coronavirus

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

It’s too early to campaign for 2023 presidency, says Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it was too early for people to be clamouring for who would become Nigeria’s President in 2023 when the present administration just marked the first anniversary of the second tenure. He said: “It is unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari that the […]
News

Insecurity: Don’t use Mailafia as scape goat –Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has asked the Federal Government and state governors not to use Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a scape goattocovertheirinability to finding lasting solutions to the increasing violence and insurgency in the northern part of the country. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of […]
News

$3m bribe: You’ve case to answer, A’Court tells Farouk Lawan

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, dismissed the appeal filed by former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, seeking to terminate the $3 million bribery charges brought against him by the Federal Government. The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, held that a prima facie case was well established against Lawan that warranted him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica