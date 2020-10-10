‘Fate of Alakada’ thrills, rakes in N28m at the Box Office

Independence Day Box Office release, ‘Fate of Alakada’, has grossed over N28 million in its first week despite restricted seating capacity. This was made known by the distributors and co-producers of the film, FilmOne Entertainment.

‘Fate of Alakada’ is the third installment of Toyin Abraham’s Alakada franchise and was initially slated for release in cinemas on April 12, this year. However, it had to be suspended due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the ease of the lockdown and the government’s permission for cinemas to re-open at thirty-three percent in Lagos and 50 per cent in other states, the film was rescheduled for release on ‘October 1’, ‘Independence Day’. FilmOne Entertainment has identified the performance of ‘Fate of Alakada’ as prolific, stating that the opening weekend’s gross places the film as the highestgrossing for the post-lockdown period, displacing films such as ‘Mulan and Tenet’, released two weeks earlier.

The performance has also secured it a place on Nollywood’s Top Ten highest-grossing for a holiday weekend opening since 2018. Films on the same pedestal include Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, Chief Daddy and Sugar Rush, amongst others. Speaking about the film’s success, the Head of Distribution at FilmOne Entertainment, Ladun Awobokun, was cheerful, “we are excited about the brilliant performance of the film so far, and optimistic that it would consolidate on this strong start to yield great numbers. ‘Fate of Alakada’ has reaffirmed Nollywood’s potential to be the anchor we need in times like this, especially when several foreign films have been postponed,” she said.

‘Fate of Alakada’ was written by Yakubu Olawale and Ozioma Ogbaji, co-produced by Mimi Bartels, and directed by Kayode Kasum. The story was developed by Toyin Abraham and the FilmOne production team. It features an array of stars including Toyin Abraham herself (who also doubles as Executive Producer and Producer), Broda Shaggi, Anto Lecky, and Odunlade Adekola, to mention a few.

