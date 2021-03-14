Fateema Mohammed living it up

That Honorable Fateema Mohammed Ogunkola is a blessed woman sure is an understatement because everything about her speaks of grace, excellence and blessings. Chocolate skinned and beautiful Fateema is well to do, well lettered, brilliant, connected and high flying.

However, she’s is not limiting all these nice attributes to revolve just around her alone but about how to lift the downtrodden, impact lives and generally put smile on the faces of others, and this she has been doing admirably for many years.

Honorable Fateema, a reputable politician is known to be a compassionate philanthropist that is passionate about what she does and her great gesture has continued to fetch get applause wherever she finds herself even as her image keep soaring.

Although, Celeb Lounge could not get the details as at the time of filling this report, but it was heard on good authority that in her usual way, Honorable Fateema lived up expectation by ensuring the recently observed International Women’s Day didn’t go without making a great memory of it.

Through her non-governmental organization, Fateema Aduke Mohammed Ogunkola Foundation (FAMO), it was learnt she organised a well attended event in Lagos where the primary objective was to celebrate and enlighten the women folks in the necessary areas.

