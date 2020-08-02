Fateema Mohammed, over the moon as she marries on her birthday

Borno born but Lagos based Fateema Mohammed, is still basking in the euphoria of the double celebration that rolled into one for her recently.

The beautiful prominent Peoples Democratic Party member, days ago added another year to turn 48. It is like icing on her cake as on the same day, she exchange marital vows with her man, Olu. The latter is significant for the beautiful philanthropist because it’s her long time dream to have a man of her own. This is the first time she would walk down the aisle with any man.

The astute politician who is a member of the Ifako-Ijaiye constituency in Lagos State is the Convener/Founder of Fateema Mohammed Foundation.

Also eyeing the House of Representatives come 2023, Honorable Fateema is a graduate of Microbiology from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Excited Fateema took to her social media page to express her joy as well as her ordeal while she waited unto God for a man. Some portion of her post reads; “Happy birthday and happy married life to me. Who is he that has said when God has not said?

#FateeOlu2020” “Today, I give all the glory to God as I take the vows with my love, my best friend, the one who has made all other relationships fail. The reason every other entanglement could not work. God knew I deserved better, and for every mistake I made, HE told me to calm down.”

“Over the years, I have been the object of mockery by enemies and even some I called friend. I was mocked repeatedly for wanting a crown over my head, I have always been a woman who loves love. Even as God made me self sufficient, I did not see myself as a super woman who needed no man”.

