Fatgbems Petroleum resolves technical issue at Abeokuta retail outlet

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The management of Fatgbems Petroleum, one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous petroleum products marketing companies, has announced that it has completed technical checks on its IBB Abeokuta retail outlet which was affected by floods due to the heavy downpour witnessed in Abeokuta over the weekend.
The company disclosed this in a second update to members of the public on the incident which saw fuel storage tanks flooded with water at the outlet.
In a short video clip that went viral on the Social Media on Monday, dispensers at the outlet had dispensed water instead of fuel to motorists following the flooding incident.
The Group Sales Manager, Fatgbems Petroleum, Mr. Shina Soleji, while responding to questions from journalists, apologised to affected motorists and other customers of the station for the inconveniences the incident might have causes them.
Soleji said, while the unfortunate incident had posed certain regrettable inconveniences on the outlet’s customers, the company had taken immediate remedial actions to fix the issues and had taken the extra step of involving the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for spot assessment.
He added that, the residual products at the station is being evacuated, storage tanks/product pipelines leak and pressure testing are set to be conducted within the next couple of days before it is reopened for business again.
“This retail outlet is one of the most popular in the area due to its strategic location serving locals as well as interstate travellers. We are eager to reopen but in our culture of safety first, our technical team worked round-the-clock to resolve the issue and measures have been put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.
“We remain committed to exceptional service delivery,” he added.
Soleji, who was in company of other senior management staff displayed clean product dispensed from the pumps to re-assure customers.
The company also disclosed that the 10 customers whose cars were affected before the issue was detected have all been contacted, nine of the vehicles were tuned-up and refueled at its other retail stations in Abeokuta, and the company has also intensified efforts to monitor the said vehicles for quality assurance and possible reimbursement of additional cost of repair incurred on the vehicles in the event of further breakdown.
He, however, said that the owner of the 10th vehicle was lodged in a hotel on the day of the incident and later transported via an executive cab to his location in Lagos. Rescue and Recovery Team were contacted in towing the said vehicle to Skymit Motors Limited Service Centre in Lagos for repairs.

