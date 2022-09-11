Father, 46, arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 46-year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect, a father of six, was arrested in Amolaso area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ibara Police Station by the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim, who came in company of some operatives of the So Safe Corps, reported to the police that, while she was sleeping in their one room apartment, her father pounced on her and forcefully had sex with her.

She added that her father threatened to kill her if she refused to allow him.

