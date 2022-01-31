Metro & Crime

Father accuses NSCDC of killing his son, police for refusing to investigate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

A 24-year-old tailor, Solomon Isaac was on Friday, allegedly shot and killed by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as he opened the gate to his father’s house and was leaving for his shop. His grieving father, Elder Agbai Isaac, has pleaded with relevant authorities to help get justice for his son who was killed right inside his compound at No 6 Obuda Street, Aba. In his plea, Isaac called on the government, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Civil Society Organizations and other related groups, to assist in calling for the arrest and bringing to book of those behind the killing of his son. He said that the late Solomon was on his way to his tailoring shop along Uratta Road, Aba when NSCDC personnel chasing hoodlums, inadvertently pointed their guns and fired sporadically at his No 6 Obuda Street residence gate, killing him. Isaac said he was disturbed that after formally reporting the matter to the Uratta Police Division, the authorities have not visited the scene of the incident, but only blamed him for taking wounded  Solomon to the hospital, where he was pronounced. He said that the Uratta Police Division said the matter was reported to them three hours before his arrival, but could not disclose who reported it to the officers on duty. New Telegraph reports that the Uratta axis of Aba has over the years become notorious for armed banditry, snatching of people’s belongings including handbags, cellphones as a result of government’s total neglect of the roads in the area which gave criminals the effrontery to do whatever they wished there. The grieving father went further to appeal to the government, security agencies and non-governmental organisations, to bring pressure on the police in Uratta Division, to commence investigations into the matter to unravel those involved and punish them by the law. Isaac’s younger brother, Sunny Agbai, who was at home at the time of the shooting said Solomon was shot, as he opened the gate and was leaving for his shop. Agbai said he was taken to two hospitals for urgent treatment in a bid to save his life, while the police at the Aba Area Command who they had approached to report the incident referred them to the Uratta-Eziukwu Division.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT Minister bemoans Abuja’s epileptic power supply

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

… As FCT Permanent Secretary hands over The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello on Wednesday expressed concern over the inadequate power supply within the nation’s capital. Bello made this known at the official handing over ceremony of the outgoing Permanent Secretary, FCT, Christian Ohaa to the new one, Mr. Olusade Adesola. The minister, […]
Metro & Crime

NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

    Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.   Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High […]
Metro & Crime

NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica