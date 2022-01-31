Father accuses NSCDC of killing his son, police for refusing to investigate

A 24-year-old tailor, Solomon Isaac was on Friday, allegedly shot and killed by men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as he opened the gate to his father’s house and was leaving for his shop. His grieving father, Elder Agbai Isaac, has pleaded with relevant authorities to help get justice for his son who was killed right inside his compound at No 6 Obuda Street, Aba. In his plea, Isaac called on the government, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Civil Society Organizations and other related groups, to assist in calling for the arrest and bringing to book of those behind the killing of his son. He said that the late Solomon was on his way to his tailoring shop along Uratta Road, Aba when NSCDC personnel chasing hoodlums, inadvertently pointed their guns and fired sporadically at his No 6 Obuda Street residence gate, killing him. Isaac said he was disturbed that after formally reporting the matter to the Uratta Police Division, the authorities have not visited the scene of the incident, but only blamed him for taking wounded Solomon to the hospital, where he was pronounced. He said that the Uratta Police Division said the matter was reported to them three hours before his arrival, but could not disclose who reported it to the officers on duty. New Telegraph reports that the Uratta axis of Aba has over the years become notorious for armed banditry, snatching of people’s belongings including handbags, cellphones as a result of government’s total neglect of the roads in the area which gave criminals the effrontery to do whatever they wished there. The grieving father went further to appeal to the government, security agencies and non-governmental organisations, to bring pressure on the police in Uratta Division, to commence investigations into the matter to unravel those involved and punish them by the law. Isaac’s younger brother, Sunny Agbai, who was at home at the time of the shooting said Solomon was shot, as he opened the gate and was leaving for his shop. Agbai said he was taken to two hospitals for urgent treatment in a bid to save his life, while the police at the Aba Area Command who they had approached to report the incident referred them to the Uratta-Eziukwu Division.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...