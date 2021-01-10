Father alleges injustice in missing 15-year-old daughter’s court case

Father of 15-year-old missing daughter, Muftau Bello of Jabata area of Oyo Town in Oyo State has raised the alarm over a perceived injustice meted to him by the authorities handling the prosecution of persons that allegedly stole his child.

Bello, father of Fatia (a JS 2 student) of St Bernadine Girls Grammar School, Oyo, was declared missing on November 14, 2020 at about 7.00 p.m at Jabata area and has since then not been found.

Upon raising alarm over the whereabouts of his daughter, the bakery worker (55) who resides in Lagos said the matter was reported to the police and a 17-year-old girl (Abiodun Opeyemi), who was last seen with Fatia, was eventually arrested along with her sister, Abiodun Azeezat.

The matter was transferred from Oyo to Ibadan where the duo were surprisingly arraigned before the Iyaganku Family Court on December 21, 2020 without Muftau, the complainant being put on notice that the matter was to be taken to court on the said date. Neither was his lawyer who was to hold watching brief for him given any notice.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan Sunday, Muftau said he was in Lagos when he was called and told that his daughter, who is also learning sewing along with Abiodun Opeyemi, disappeared on the said day while they were coming home.

Like this: Like Loading...