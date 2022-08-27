Father, doctor, nurse nabbed for selling baby for N400, 000

Police in Lagos have arrested a father of a three-month-old baby, a doctor and a nurse for allegedly selling the baby for N400,000. The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Friday. Hundeyin said that the incident happened at Oko- Oba area of the state. “A father connived with his doctor and a nurse (names not mentioned) sold his three-monthold baby to a woman for N400,000 without the knowledge of the mother. “After days of searching, the police were informed. All suspects arrested. Baby is safe,” he said. The spokesman however said that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti was in charge of the investigation, and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

