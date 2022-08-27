News

Father, doctor, nurse nabbed for selling baby for N400, 000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police in Lagos have arrested a father of a three-month-old baby, a doctor and a nurse for allegedly selling the baby for N400,000. The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Friday. Hundeyin said that the incident happened at Oko- Oba area of the state. “A father connived with his doctor and a nurse (names not mentioned) sold his three-monthold baby to a woman for N400,000 without the knowledge of the mother. “After days of searching, the police were informed. All suspects arrested. Baby is safe,” he said. The spokesman however said that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti was in charge of the investigation, and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rising Jet A1 Cost: Passengers to pay more as operators plan 40% fuel surcharge

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to implement a 40 per cent fuel surcharge to help them to cushion the effects of the increasing prices of Jet A1 (aviation fuel). New Telegraph exclusively reported last week Monday that as a result of the astronomical increase in the […]
News

Ogun police clampdown on unregistered vehicles, motorcycles

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, yesterday ordered the arrest of owners of unregistered vehicles and motorcycles in the state. Bankole said the order became imperative following increasing criminal activities being perpetrated by unregistered vehicles and motorcycles. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a […]
News

Registration: Kalu urges Ndigbo, Nigerians to join APC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party. Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well despite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica