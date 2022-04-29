Father impregnates15-year-old daughter in Ondo

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old daughter daughter in Ondo State.

The suspect, Sunday Udoh, was arrested by policemen attached to Ile-Oluji Division when he made moves to abort the pregnancy after putting his daughter in the family way.

Udoh was said to have taken his daughter to a health care centre in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state for the termination of the pregnancy.

It was learnt that the health workers at the facility alerted security agents after detecting that it was the man who impregnated the daughter.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “On 26th of April, 2022, Policemen attached to Ile-Oluji Division received a complaint of an attempt to procure abortion by one Sunday Udoh ‘m’, Aged 38, at a health care centre in Ile-Oluji.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for her daughter (name withheld) of about 15 years old whom he has been been having sexual intercourse with.”

