Father in police net for allegedly raping 3-year-old daughter

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers and one rapist who allegedly raped his three-year-old daughter in his house.

The arrests was part of the collective effort of the Command to stem the tide of crime and criminality in the state, which has with earnest professionalism continued to execute its mandate thereby resulting to remarkable achievements in the course of policing the state.

According to a press release signed and made available to journalists by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the Command during the week under review; arrested suspected rapist, kidnappers, recovered locally fabricated revolver with ammunition and rescued kidnapped victims.

As contained in the release, on 9/01/2022 at about 1700hrs, one Maryam Abdullahi, aged 24 years of Anguwar Doya, Kirfi L.G.A of Bauchi State, reported at Kirfi Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1800hrs, her husband, one Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down her daughter Hajara (not real name), aged 3-yrs to sleep.

Later, she came back to the room and met Hajara laying down unconscious sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose while her private part was swollen.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, victim was rushed to the General Hospital Kirfi for immediate medical attention and doctors certified her to have been raped.

