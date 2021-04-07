Metro & Crime

Father, mother, three children abducted in Ondo

Posted on 2021-04-07 Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Armed men have kidnapped a man, Mr. Ibrahim Olusa, his wife and their three children in Ondo State while returning to their base after the Easter celebration.

 

Olusa, a native of Ajowa- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped along with his family members at gunpoint on their way to Abuja after the Easter break.

 

The victims were kidnapped between Ajowa-Akoko and Ayere in Kogi State. A source at Ajowa-Akoko  said the victims were in their hometown to celebrate Easter  with their extended family
members.

 

The incident has caused confusion and apprehension in the town. Sources said the kidnappers had contacted the family and were demanding N10 million ransom to free the victims.

 

A resident of Ajowa-Akoko, who is the immediate past Chairman of Ajowa-Akoko community council, Ajayi Bakare, attributed kidnappings and robberies in the axis to the deplorable state of the road.

 

Bakare appealed to government to rehabilitate the road to ensure free flow of vehicles. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed on the abduction.

