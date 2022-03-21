Metro & Crime

Father of 4 arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine in make-up mascara

A 52 year-old father of four, Okeke Adolphus has been arrested with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The suspect was the first in history to be arrested with black liquid cocaine in Nigeria.

 

The Agency’s spokesperson Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine on Tuesday March 15, upon his arrival at the Abuja airport on board Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

 

The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-make-up mascara, which tested positive to cocaine. Babafemi said the suspect who is married with four children, an indigene of Oraifiti in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State claims he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illicit drug business.

 

He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) at a drinking joint in Brazil.

 

In other operations across the country, different quantities of  various drugs were recovered from suspects. At least three persons: Tony Samson, Paul Adamu, and Reuben Waziri were arrested in Kaduna on Friday March 18, with 18,380 tablets of Tramadol, and 12,500 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 tablets.

While in Anambra, NDLEA operatives on Thursday March 17, intercepted a bus with registration number AGU 460 ZW, at Obosi bridge heading to Aba, Abia State from Onitsha.

 

Upon search, seven and half jumbo sacks of cannabis weighing 362kg were recovered while the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele admitted to be the owner of the drug exhibits.

 

The previous day, Wednesday March 16, narcotic officers in Ogun State recovered 865.2kg of cannabis sativa around Otapele- Obada road in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area.

 

The consignment was brought in from Benin Republic on motorbikes for onward transportation to Lagos and Abeokuta. Same day, operatives in the state arrested one Bello Ibrahim, 38, with 312.4kg of cannabis sativa at Ogere tollgate, Ikenne Local Government Area.

 

