Father of late Chrisland student suspects foul play, demands probe

The father of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-yearold student of Chrisland International School, Opebi, Lagos, who reportedly slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sport at the Agege Stadium on Thursday has demanded a probe into his daughter’s death as he suspects foul play. Michael Adeniran said on social media his child had no health issues as of when the school bus picked her up for the event. Adeniran wrote: “To the biggest shock of my life by 1 pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter- house sport and she was rushed to the clinic. “My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they had conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her.

On the arrival of my wife at the health centre, where they took my daughter, my daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her tongue black. “My wife called me urgently; I left my office and found my 12-year-old daughter lying dead on the ground. I asked questions about what happened to my daughter and the school authorities could not get me any information as to what happened to my child in their care. “I gave Chrisland school a healthy vibrant young girl what Chrisland returned to me is a dead child. My entire family is in deep sorrow but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.” He claimed that the school had no ambulance or paramedics at the event, except for a nurse he described as a “quack,” who he said later con fessed that the child died at the stadium. Adeniran said: “My question is what happened to my daughter at Agege Stadium? As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School.

I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father you will understand my pain. My daughter is highly loved by us. We cherished her existence and we can never allow an institution to gloss over the death of our daughter.” He added: “Since we started asking this question, the school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system. I am calling on the Pathology Department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...