News

Father of late Chrisland student suspects foul play, demands probe

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The father of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-yearold student of Chrisland International School, Opebi, Lagos, who reportedly slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sport at the Agege Stadium on Thursday has demanded a probe into his daughter’s death as he suspects foul play. Michael Adeniran said on social media his child had no health issues as of when the school bus picked her up for the event. Adeniran wrote: “To the biggest shock of my life by 1 pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter- house sport and she was rushed to the clinic. “My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they had conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her.

On the arrival of my wife at the health centre, where they took my daughter, my daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her tongue black. “My wife called me urgently; I left my office and found my 12-year-old daughter lying dead on the ground. I asked questions about what happened to my daughter and the school authorities could not get me any information as to what happened to my child in their care. “I gave Chrisland school a healthy vibrant young girl what Chrisland returned to me is a dead child. My entire family is in deep sorrow but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.” He claimed that the school had no ambulance or paramedics at the event, except for a nurse he described as a “quack,” who he said later con fessed that the child died at the stadium. Adeniran said: “My question is what happened to my daughter at Agege Stadium? As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School.

I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father you will understand my pain. My daughter is highly loved by us. We cherished her existence and we can never allow an institution to gloss over the death of our daughter.” He added: “Since we started asking this question, the school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system. I am calling on the Pathology Department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soludo’s victory well deserved – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for winning Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, saying he earned a welldeserved victory. The ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won the election with 112,229 votes, […]
News

Buhari leaves for Portugal to participate in UN Ocean Conference

Posted on Author Reporter

…to be conferred with country’s National Honours Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has left for Portugal on a state visit on the invitation of the President of that country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President, who will hold official talks with his Portuguese counterpart, would be […]
News

Adeleke heads PDP S’West Presidential Campaign Committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke into the campaign council as a member. Adeleke is now chairman of the council’s South-West Coordinating Committee, according to a notice signed by the Director- General of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica