Father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Oloidi, dies at 76

Tony Okuyeme

The father of Modern Nigerian Art history, Prof. Ola Oloidi, is dead.
The renowned and distinguished Professor of Art History and Art Criticism, who recently retired from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, passed on Monday evening after a brief illness, aged 76.
He was a major factor, academically, infrastructurally, socially and morally, in the development of Fine and Applied Arts, and particularly Art History in Nigeria.
Professor Ola Oloidi, who had his art Diploma at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos in 1969, obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Arts degrees at Howad University, Washington, D.C. in 1973 and 1974, respectively.
He began his Ph.D. study at the Northwestern University in 1975, but later finished the degree, in Modern Art History at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1984; to be the first to have such a degree in this university, and, in fact, also, the first to have a Ph.D. degree in Modern Art from a Nigerian art institution.
This erudite scholar, who joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as Lecturer II in 1976, rose to the rank of Professor in 1996, instead of 1987 (the Pyramid Year),  the year the Faculty of Arts first recommended him for this position.
From the time Professor Ola Oloidi began his teaching career to the retirement period, in 2012, his endearing and well propelled academic and intellectual activities were full of enterprise.
His overall radiant humane interactions also impacted positively on both staff and students, even, beyond his faculty.

Reporter

