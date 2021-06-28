Father of three seeks FG’s intervention over wrongful incarceration

A father of three (name withheld) who was in 2015 sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly using a vessel to import and export petroleum products without license has sought the Federal Government’s intervention in his case over what he described as a ‘miscarriage of justice’.

In a petition titled, ‘Summary on how I was used as bait: Injustice keeping me in Ikoyi prison since 30th of October, 2015’, the embattled man indicated that prior to his conviction in 2015, he was an employee (Assistant Commercial/Operation Manager) of Hepa Global Energy Limited, a company that owned five ocean going vessels trading in WAF with its head office at 34 Creek Road, Apapa Lagos.

Narrating his ordeal, he disclosed that it all started when a vessel (MT Good Success) out of the fleet of the company’s vessels and the crew were arrested by Nigerian Navy on 19th February, 2014, for importing and trading in petroleum product (PMS) without license. He said the matter was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for prosecution.

He further disclosed that the company’s Managing Director, Captain Adebanji Samuel Agbebi, was later invited by EFCC for interrogation and that despite the fact that he was not the staff supervising this aspect of trade/operations, the MD instructed him to appear at EFCC together with the company’s lawyer.

While at EFCC’s office, the man said he was made to write statements about what happened despite the fact that he was not on board and that it was not his schedule to have details of what was on board.

“I was detained and later charged to court by EFCC before Hon. Justice Saidu of Federal High Court (FHC), Lagos on 16th of June 2014. Myself and the crew were granted bail and the judge adjourned the case till after court vacation in September 2014 but gave a Bench ruling that the EFCC must produce the company MD in court after vacation, sell the product in the vessel and keep the proceeds with Chief Registrar of the Court and release the vessel on bond.

“But the EFCC was not comfortable with the Bench ruling and thus ensured that the case was transferred from Justice Saidu’s court to a vacation Judge Court (Justice Okon Abang) to open trial immediately.

“Hon Justice Okon Abang jettisoned His learned brother’s Bench ruling; the company MD didn’t appear in court throughout the trial, product was not sold and vessel was not released on bond.”

