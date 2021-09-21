Father rapes, impregnates 19-year-old daughter

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-yearold man, Olaoluwa Jimoh for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 16 in Ode Remo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters by the victim Oyeyemi explained that, the victim reported to the police that she had been living with her father for the past two years, but her father forcefully had sex with her sometimes in June this year.

“She stated further that since then, she has been raped severally by her father who always threatened to kill her if she dare inform anybody.

“The victim told the police that her mother had separated from her father a long time ago and that she was living with her mother until about two years ago when the suspect asked her to come and be living with him,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the girl decided to report to the police when she discovered that she was pregnant.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Ode Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to commission of the crime, but claimed that he was used by the devil,” the PPRO said

