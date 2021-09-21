Metro & Crime

Father rapes, impregnates 19-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-yearold man, Olaoluwa Jimoh for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

 

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 16 in Ode  Remo area of the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters by the victim  Oyeyemi explained that, the victim reported to the police that she had been living with her father for the past two years, but her father forcefully had sex with her sometimes in June this year.

 

“She stated further that since then, she has been raped severally by her father who always threatened to kill her if she dare inform anybody.

 

“The victim told the police that her mother had separated from her father a long time ago and that she was living with her mother until about two years ago when the suspect asked her to come and be living with him,” Oyeyemi said.

 

He added that, the girl decided to report to the police when she discovered that she was pregnant.

 

“Upon the report, the DPO, Ode Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was promptly arrested.

 

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to commission of the crime, but claimed that he was used by the devil,” the PPRO said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos to conduct quarterly trainings for police on effective investigation -DPP

Posted on Author Reporter

  John Chikezie As part of its efforts to ensure speedy dispensation of justice as promised by Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has concluded plans to train Police Prosecutors quarterly on the technics of effective investigation. The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Adeyemi Olayinka made this known during a three-day […]

Kyari
Metro & Crime

Alleged N41m extortion, a blackmail -DCP Kyari

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

…says petitioner ‘llbe, prosecuted A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has denied extorting N41 million from a businessman, Afeez Mojeed, while in charge of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos. He made the denial through his lawyer, Hamza Nuhu, in a rejoinder to a petition written by the businessman to the […]
Metro & Crime

Police tortured my husband to death –Widow

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A housewife has accused the police at the Zone 2 Command, Lagos, of torturing her 38-year-old husband, Yemi Taiwo, to death. Taiwo was being detained at the Zone 2 Command after he was arrested for allegedly planning to abduct the monarch of Isiu town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. The deceased, a land agent, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica