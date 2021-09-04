Father, son abducted by unknown gunmen in Abuja

Unknown gunmen on Friday allegedly abducted a father and son from their family house in Yangoji, Kwali Area council of the Federal Capital Territory. It was said that Abdullahi Benda and his 23 year old son, Jibrin Bende were abducted and taken to an undisclosed destination by their abductors. A source close to the victims, said the abductors scaled through a high fence to access the residence of the victims before forcefully taking them away. “In fact, one of the kidnappers was even standing at a window at the back of my room shooting into the air, because it is a fence that separates us with the victim.” “The other members of the gang jumped over the fence and entered the house,” he said. The Spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Daniel Ndiparya, who confirmed the incident, said that deliberate actions were being taking to rescue the victims.

