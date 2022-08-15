Father, sons in court for stealing in Ondo      

A father, Tubosun Borokini, and two of his sons; Ayodeji and Seyi were on Monday arraigned in different courts in Akure, the Ondo State capital for alleged stealing of items worth millions of naira.

The elder Borokini, popularly known as ‘Papapolo’, and his children were charged before different Chief Magistrate Courts for conspiracy to commit felony to wit stealing and thereby committed offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 A(1) of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 law of the state.

In the Chief Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Temitope Aladejana, one of the sons and an ex-convict; Ayodeji, was charged with breaking into the law firm of Chief Dapo Agbede and stealing valuables including laptops contrary to section 413 of the criminal code. Out of seven-counts preferred against him, he pleaded guilty to three including breaking and stealing of flat screen television valued at N300.000 belonging to the law firm.

He was also accused of breaking into a shop of one Gbenga Akinrinmola within the magistrate district and stealing cartons of chemicals worth thousands of naira.

