News

Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in marriage feud

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A father in Pakistan is suspected of killing his two daughters and their four children by setting their house ablaze because one of the women married against his wishes, police said.

Manzoor Hussain is being hunted by police after allegedly setting fire to the home that sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai shared in a village in the Muzaffargargh district of central Pakistan, police official Abdul Majeed told Reuters by phone.

Mai’s husband also died in the blaze, Majeed said.

Bibi had married Mehboob Ahmad about 18 months ago against her father’s will in a so-called love marriage, according to the official, as opposed to an arranged marriage.

“The incident is outcome of the rivalry between the two families over the love marriage,” Majeed said.

Hussain, the father being searched for, lives in a nearby village, he added.

Bibi’s husband Ahmad told police he was not at home at the time of the fire and had found the house ablaze when he returned from work early in the morning, according to his statement to officers, which was seen by Reuters.

Ahmad said his four-month-old son had died, along with Mai’s three children aged two, six and 13.

Hundreds of women in Pakistan are killed by relatives every year for marrying without consent, or against their family’s wishes, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fintiri connects Toungo LGA to national grid

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Citizens of Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State celebrated as the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, commissioned the first electricity project 25 years after the creation of the local government. The local government which shares international borders with Cameroon and one of the local governments in Adamawa South Senatorial zone where former Vice President […]
News

PUMA Kits: Nigeria will not succumb to blackmail –Minister

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said the ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will not succumb to and form of blackmail. In his response to an article titled: ‘Presidency Should Call Mr. Sunday Akin Dare to Order Before He Embarrasses Nigeria’, by one Sylvanus Ofekun’, which went viral online, […]
News

Buhari, IBB, Kalu mourn Emir of Zazzau, Idris

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Daniel Atori

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in a condolence message to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State, said “with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica