Arts & Entertainments

Fatherhood, hooliganism, street children and the homeless

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Title:                                Black Rain Boot

Author:                            Osonuga Michael Tayo

Publisher:                         Redletter Crib signature

Reviewer:                         Wale Okediran

Year of Publication:         2021

Genre:                               Poetry

 

 

This collection of poems that explores fatherhood and hooliganism, street children and the homeless, Tayo takes you inside slums, hospital wards, police stations, and strips of magnificent ruins in this intriguing collection of poems flanked by extraordinary bites of adeptness. He demonstrated his fear for the future of street children in the poem, raging reeds.

 

“Raging reeds / Welcome Macondo, / an awe of looping realism / legs over shoulders, / bikes leaping over hips, / a gin in a pouch, / a boy had shifting dreams, / stole a phone and was torched by ire / this girl found a pregnancy / some days behind a tank of water, / the misty rain bore witness, / a spread of tentacles to reach the poles of wants, / blues in ragged bags and a pile of / journals for soothing rest, / jangling coaches / barbarian scuffles / nothing is given / in this hole of brute.” Tayo’s poetry exudes emotional heft.

The interconnected poems are sobering and uplifting, and leave the reader wanting each account to last a little longer.

We see the burden of words laid on us in the poem, Bomb in the park, “Morning sun /filtering through / lush gardens / herdsmen chancing upon the / dew drops into escarpment / in a bucolic environment / with tanned lustre / dusty air arm stung by dizzy / scents of shrubs / legs crunching the stately / dongoyaro trees that dotted the quilt / of landscapes / roll of shadows into a dingy road / Subhanallah, / bodies incinerated beyond form, / scattered torsos / and twitching eyes / lips begging for vinegar / briquette.”

 

With an emotional undertow and astute political observations, Tayo laced this powerful collection exploring the effects of racism, war and colonialism, love and desire. The poem Lose guard, explains his caricature of the purveyor of indirect rule in his country.

“There were no fishes in River Niger, / until they rowed thousands and thousands miles / for picnic, / cheeks knotted with stiffness, / mission laced with mischief / there were no humans around Benue, / till they discover body bags fell by kins / buttered by greed / amass the treasures of the people, / the warrant chiefs has no blood relations / except what they require of him, / fight of knives / backs are weary of stabs, / 1900 the carve of shame / 1929 a dance against calumny / wrought by the indefatigable women of the rising sun / bolts of words assailing / the plains of tax sheets / a phoenix rises from the inferno of the Nile.”

The poet narrates the destructiveness of the locusts of colonialism on our land and as early writers would describe the unfortunate period as an unruly incursion and furtive seizure of the joys and pleasantness of a people and exploitation of their resources all in the name of the father.

Tayo Osonuga in his collection of poems and dalliance with words, had lured us into his world of surreal expressions and dazzled us with the dexterity of his enormous literary craft

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gabriel Afolayan: Money from Netflix’ Blood Sisters was good, but not my main motivation

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Coming from a filmmaking background, Gabriel Afolayan ‘G-Fresh’ has sure mastered his craft so well and blessed fans with his acting prowess. Afolayan has earned recognition both home & abroad with his recent performance in new Netflix original series ‘Blood Sister’. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the love ballad musician spoke about his career […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pastor slips into coma for refusing masquerade ritual on church premises

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Chaos took the streets of a Iyano town in Kogi State as youths beat up a pastor to coma for refusing to allow traditional masquerade rituals in the church. Trouble started on Thursday morning, when the youths tried to make an entrance inside the Evangelical Church in the Iyano community under the Ibaji Local Government […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toke Makinwa says she’s tired of being an independent woman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that she’s tired of being an independent woman, saying that she wants to be pampered. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing when you are trying to act like a boss ‘I gat my […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica