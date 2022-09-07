Fatherhood, hooliganism, street children and the homeless

Title: Black Rain Boot

Author: Osonuga Michael Tayo

Publisher: Redletter Crib signature

Reviewer: Wale Okediran

Year of Publication: 2021

Genre: Poetry

This collection of poems that explores fatherhood and hooliganism, street children and the homeless, Tayo takes you inside slums, hospital wards, police stations, and strips of magnificent ruins in this intriguing collection of poems flanked by extraordinary bites of adeptness. He demonstrated his fear for the future of street children in the poem, raging reeds.

“Raging reeds / Welcome Macondo, / an awe of looping realism / legs over shoulders, / bikes leaping over hips, / a gin in a pouch, / a boy had shifting dreams, / stole a phone and was torched by ire / this girl found a pregnancy / some days behind a tank of water, / the misty rain bore witness, / a spread of tentacles to reach the poles of wants, / blues in ragged bags and a pile of / journals for soothing rest, / jangling coaches / barbarian scuffles / nothing is given / in this hole of brute.” Tayo’s poetry exudes emotional heft.

The interconnected poems are sobering and uplifting, and leave the reader wanting each account to last a little longer.

We see the burden of words laid on us in the poem, Bomb in the park, “Morning sun /filtering through / lush gardens / herdsmen chancing upon the / dew drops into escarpment / in a bucolic environment / with tanned lustre / dusty air arm stung by dizzy / scents of shrubs / legs crunching the stately / dongoyaro trees that dotted the quilt / of landscapes / roll of shadows into a dingy road / Subhanallah, / bodies incinerated beyond form, / scattered torsos / and twitching eyes / lips begging for vinegar / briquette.”

With an emotional undertow and astute political observations, Tayo laced this powerful collection exploring the effects of racism, war and colonialism, love and desire. The poem Lose guard, explains his caricature of the purveyor of indirect rule in his country.

“There were no fishes in River Niger, / until they rowed thousands and thousands miles / for picnic, / cheeks knotted with stiffness, / mission laced with mischief / there were no humans around Benue, / till they discover body bags fell by kins / buttered by greed / amass the treasures of the people, / the warrant chiefs has no blood relations / except what they require of him, / fight of knives / backs are weary of stabs, / 1900 the carve of shame / 1929 a dance against calumny / wrought by the indefatigable women of the rising sun / bolts of words assailing / the plains of tax sheets / a phoenix rises from the inferno of the Nile.”

The poet narrates the destructiveness of the locusts of colonialism on our land and as early writers would describe the unfortunate period as an unruly incursion and furtive seizure of the joys and pleasantness of a people and exploitation of their resources all in the name of the father.

Tayo Osonuga in his collection of poems and dalliance with words, had lured us into his world of surreal expressions and dazzled us with the dexterity of his enormous literary craft

