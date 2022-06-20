News

Fathers’ Day: Fathers’re pillars of the family – Egbemode

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

As the world marks the 2022 Fathers’ Day celebration, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, yesterday rejoiced with and congratulated fathers all over the world for witnessing yet another celebration of the day.

 

In a congratulatory message in Osogbo, the commissioner described fathers as pillars of the home who will always ensure that the family keeps standing.

Egbemode in the mesa sage highlighted the many roles fathers play in ensuring that the society is rid of irresponsible individuals by instilling in the kids good moral values right from the cradle.

 

She said the roles of fathers in raising responsible children, who in turn grow to become adults, cannot be overemphasized. She explained further through the statement that fathers play huge and significant roles in ensuring that kids, among other upbringings, are well educated.

 

The message reads in part; “Most fathers and kids may not always see eye-to-eye-;, and this is mostly because a given father is mostly outside on a daily basis, trying to make both ends meet for the family.

“As compassionate as  a given father is, he sees heart-to-heart with his children, thereby serving as a guiding light that shows the way for the kids in life.”

 

“On the occasion of this year’s fathers’ day, I thank fathers out there for their time, which they give daily, for their care, which they give freely and the love they shower unconditionally,” she concluded.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

