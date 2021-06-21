News

Fathers’ Day: Senator Kalu rallies Nigerian fathers to nation building

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Fathers’ Day yesterday, Chief Whip of the 9th Senate and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged fathers to unite to surmount the nation’s current economic and security challenges.

 

Describing fathers as ‘Soldiers of Christ’, the former Governor of Abia State, admitted that though Nigeria is going through some problems, fathers have a pivotal role to play to overcome those problems.

 

The Chief Whip made this known in his goodwill message while addressing members of the congregation during a special Sunday Mass held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja to mark the Father’s Day celebration.

 

In his address at the conclusion of the Homily, Kalu tasked the nation’s fathers to rise up to the occasion of defending the church and the nation at large.

 

“Our commitment as Nigerians and fathers shall never be in vain. I urge all fathers in the country to put their heads together in the best interest of our nation. As a nation we are in pain as a result of the security challenges that we are passing through,” he said.

 

The ambience of the church was lightened up as Kalu concluded his speech by announcing his donation of over N2 million to the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and officiating Catholic priests.

 

In his response officiating parish priest, Rev Father Charles congratulated fathers on their celebration, Father Charles acknowledged that the roles of fathers in nation building cannot be overemphasized. Earlier, the church conferred an award of patrons of the Catholic Men Organisation to Engr. Chief Joe Ezie (FNSE) and Dr. Emmanuel J. Umoh.

