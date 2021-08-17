News

Father’s death: Buni, Bagudu, Amosun, others condole with Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced that the rite of passage for his late father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, will hold from September 6 to 9. Abiodun disclosed this at his Iperu Remo family house, Ogun State, when Yobe State Governor and  the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, led Kebbi and Jigawa state governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Muhammad Abubakar on a condolences visit to the governor.

 

Others who accompanied Buni on the visit were the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, former governor of Ogun  State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Gbenga Kaka and the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trustfund (TETfund), Kashim Imam, among others.

 

Abiodun, who is the eldest son of his father, described the deceased as a man who loved his wife, family and teaching profession highly, urged humanity to live a life worthy of commendation when they are called to glory.

 

He said: “I want to formally announce that the family have decided that we will begin the burial rite from September 6 and it will last till September 9.

“We are grateful to political leaders, royal fathers, community leaders, service chiefs, business executives, unionists, civil servants, and public officials, students of the late educationist and student leaders.

 

“Others are religious communities, women groups as well as politicians across political parties for their calls, condolences, visits and avalanche of soothing words, encomiums and kind remarks on the life and times of our patriarch.” While sympathising with Abiodun and his family,

 

Buni urged Abiodun to take solace in the fact that death is inevitable outcome of living. Buni said he visited Abiodun to deliver the condolence message of all members of the APC, saying that; “All APC members are with you and sharing in your grief.

 

We are here to share in your grief, to sympathise with you and your family but we must all take solace in the fact that death is inevitable and one day we will all die.” Earlier in the day, former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, paid unexpected condolence visit to Abiodun’s family.

