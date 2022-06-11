Father&Son: The Experience: Femi Kuti’s big surprise ahead of 60th birthday

On Sunday, June 5 history was made when FK Management, an international events company owned by Funke Kuti, staged a breathtaking Afrobeat concert tagged; Father&Son: The Experience. The event, co-headlined by Femi and Made Kuti, left several celebrities and attendees breathless and in awe. Hosted by popular MC and comedian, Omo Baba 1, the concert also had performances by Olusegun and his Afrobeat band. The event, which lasted five hours, was also used as a platform to present Femi with a birthday surprise, a rare saxophone, before he sets out on his seven-week American tour.

The expensive saxophone, a Limited Edition Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022, was made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Selmer saxophone that was manufactured in 1922. The saxophone was acquired by the family of the Afrobeat legend led by his sister, Yeni Kuti, his son Made Kuti, and a committee of family and friends. Speaking on the reason for planning the surprise, Yeni Kuti, aka YK Power, said the family needed to celebrate Femi, who always puts others before himself and is very hardworking.

“I set up a group and we came up with suggestions on what we should gift him as he turned 60. Some said car, others said a saxophone. I decided to let’s do the saxophone. The reason for the sax is because his current saxophone is very old and has been giving him issues.

“The saxophone is 20-year-old and he won’t change it. He would always give the excuse that he can’t afford it. I am so happy he’s turning 60 and we were able to make him happy with the gift,” YK Power said. For Made, a rising Afrobeat star, the gift was worth every emotion it elicited from his father. The young singer and multi-instrumentalist also corroborated his aunt’s submission, saying he knew his father wanted the saxophone but will not change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent times. The 26-year-old grandson of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti said he had first seen the Selmer Paris Alto Supreme 2022 at a store in the company of his father during one of their tours. He said he saw it in his father’s eyes that he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.

“We planned the surprise because we all wanted to do something special for my dad. He constantly goes out of his way for people, does so much self-sacrifice, is very selfless, and always thinking about his family and friends. He’s not a materialistic person, hence it was tough getting him a gift but I knew he had been having issues with his saxophone and he’s also very attached to it. The elated Femi Kuti couldn’t hide his joy as the new expensive saxophone was presented to him by his family and friends as he said: “This as far as I am concerned is bigger than the Grammy. I can’t ask for more. I felt they were planning something but thought maybe they’ll just surprise me with a cake. I was very shocked when I saw it. I’m very grateful to my family and friends.”

