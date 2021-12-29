News

Fauci’s Retirement Pay Largest in US Federal Govt History

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president, is set to receive the largest federal retirement package in U.S. history at $350,000 per year, according to Forbes.

Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee, according to auditors at OpenTheBooks.com.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci earned $434,312 in 2020, up from $417,608 in 2019.

Fauci earned a total of $1.252 million from 2018 to 2020 in salary as a federal employee.

”I’m the head of an institute that actually played the major role in the development of the vaccines that have saved now millions of lives from COVID-19,” Fauci told CBS.

”So, I’m going to keep doing that until this COVID-19 outbreak is in the rearview mirror, regardless of what anybody says about me, or wants to lie and create crazy fabrications because of political motivations.”

From 2004 through 2007, Fauci received a nearly 68% pay increase, from $200,000 to $335,000 a year.

