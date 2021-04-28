Faulty constitution, bane of Nigeria’s security challenges – Dickson

The senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Chief Seriake Dickson, has said that the security problems threatening the existence of the country are a product othe faulty 1999 Constitution operational in the country. Dickson, who spoke while making a presentation in the Senate yesterday, said the security challenges shouldn’t be blamed on one political party or government.

He said the founding fathers of the country went for a suitable constitutional arrangement at independence in appreciation of the peculiar nature of the country. The senator said the military disrupted the original intention and arrangement put in place by the founding fathers and foisted on the country a system of government that is only federal in name.

He stressed that there was the need to return to the founding principles when taking critical decisions involving the country, which he described as a nation of proud kingdoms. He criticized the current arrangement where governors are referred to as Chief Security Officer with no control over security or powers to enforce effective security in their states.

