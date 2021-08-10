Faulty Customs servers endanger FG’s investment policy

Business

Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has said that it would drag Nigeria Customs (NCS) to court over incessant server failure.

 

It noted that the server failure had grossly jeopardised the Federal Government’s policy on Ease of Doing Business and had hindered trade facilitation at the various ports. President of the association, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, said the recurring server failure in Customs operations had grossly hindered freight forwarders and importers from taking delivery of their consignments in the port.

 

Ogunojemite explained that shipping and terminal charges were being incurred daily because of the inefficiency of Customs service provider, Messsrs Webb Fountaine.

 

He urged the Federal Government to sack Customs internet service provider for alleged incompetence, saying that it had been substantiat  ed that the server failure had grossly affected the revenue drive of various Customs commands, leaving marks of frustration on the faces of Customs Area Controllers, who unfortunately had no immediate solution to the challenge.

 

Ogunojemite said: “Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), has said it would file a lawsuit against Nigeria Customs Service, on behalf of Freight Forwarders, to ensure that they recover every kobo they lost due to server failure within the period.”

 

Clearing agents had, in the past, alleged that they passed through 26 multiple Customs units to clear cargo.

 

This, according to the agents, creates a lot of problems in clearing procedures, thereby affecting the ease of doing business in the country. They added that the hurdles at the ports also worsen the inflation.

 

The agents called for reform of the port operation with a view to reducing the number of Customs units involved in cargo clearing, alleging that the units are duplication of responsibilities and affect the turnaround time – a contravention of the Kyoto Convention.

 

A customs agent, who prefered anonymity, said the checkpoints have made the clearing process difficult for importers as they spend more on clearing.

 

He added: “To clear a container in Lagos and other Nigerian seaports, you have to be mentally ready, because you will go through all the over 26 customs units, parting with money.”

 

The source listed the units as: Form M, PAAR, Unblocking, Abandoned, Examination/ Report, DC Report, Releasing, DC Stamping, Gate and Exiting,  Valuation, CPC Q and A (Query and Amendment), APM, DC Administration, DC Compliance, CAC Monitoring, CIU, Enforcement, Customs Police, OC Gate, Gate Officers and After Clearance Comes PCA.

 

He noted that four other customs units are located on the road, which he named as: FOU, Strike Force, Headquarters Squad and Customs Police.

 

He said they are created to make clearing a hell for traders either on their way to their warehouses or agents traveling to importers’ destinations.

