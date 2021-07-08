Health

Faulty method of injecting vaccine could cause clotting – Study

More than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, way back in March suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over fears the shot may have caused some recipients to develop blood clots. The countries that embarked on the suspension were Sweden and Latvia which followed moves by Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and The Netherlands, among others. Researchers at Munich University in Germany have however conducted trials on mice to prove that adenovirus-based -19 vaccines are not responsible for the clotting. Intra-muscular injections should be administered without pinching up skin. This is important to ensure the tip of the needle touches the muscle.

Blood clotting post vaccination could be because of improper methods of injection of adenovirus- based COVID vaccines, according to the new study conducted in Europe. Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a member of the association’s National Taskforce for COVID-19, said, “If the tip of the needle doesn’t reach deep enough in the muscle or if it hits a blood vessel, the vaccine can be directly injected into the bloodstream. This can happen when the skin is pinched up by an inadequately trained health worker.”

Dr. Jayadevan said that intra-muscular injections should be administered without pinching up skin. This is important to ensure the tip of the needle touches the muscle. “When the skin is pinched up, the needle tip reaches only the subcutaneous tissue. As a result, the vaccine is not absorbed properly and may hit a blood vessel that travels through the layer in between skin and muscle which contains a network of blood vessels,” he added. The study that establishes the exact reason for clotting in vaccinated patients was conducted on mice in Munich University in Germany and was followed by a research institute in Italy.

It is now evident that clotting does not happen because of adenovirus-based COVID vaccines, but due to wrong injection technique. AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik jab are prominent adenovirus-based COVID vaccines. They were banned briefly in Europe after some people vaccinated by these jabs had reportedly died due to clotting. Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that cause common illnesses and symptoms, like fevers and coughs. The engineered “virus” used in the vaccine cannot replicate, or make copies, in the human body to cause illness.

