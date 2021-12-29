Fauzia Obi Foundation Spreads Love at Christmas

The silent prayers of many people during the yuletide season were answered as the Fauzia Obi Foundation donated food and other relief items to the less privileged in some communities across states in Nigeria.

Fauzia Obi Foundation is an emerging non-governmental organization with a vision to become one of the world’s largest international humanitarian organizations, committed to helping the less privileged, improve lives and empower poor people and communities through charity activities, poverty alleviation programs and empowerment schemes as well as medical outreaches .

In the spirit of Christmas, the charity organization visited numerous poor communities where farm produce, food and other items were distributed to individuals and households; bringing hope to the door steps of many people. Some of the beneficiary communities includes Nyanya, Jimeta and Makoko communities in Abuja, Yola and Lagos states respectively.

In her goodwill message, Fauzia Obi, the convener of the charity organization (Fauzia Obi Foundation) enjoined the people of the communities to never lose hope regardless of the hardships they face while reiterating the NGO’s commitment to continuously bring hope and respite to the poor and less privileged in the society.

The Fauzia Obi Foundation was founded in February 2021 by Fauzia Obi, a young altruistic humanitarian and Criminal Psychology undergraduate of Liberty University Virginia USA. The Adamawa born philanthropist is passionate about combating poverty, creating and expanding opportunities for the less privileged as well as the empowerment of the girl child.

Members of the beneficiary communities expressed their joy and gratitude to the Fauzia Obi Foundation for the benevolent gesture while calling on government and other charity bodies to emulate the kind gesture .

Visit fauziaobi.org to learn more about the organization, it’s activities and to donate

