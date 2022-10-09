Favour Breakthrough Prayers

Ps 30:5, Ps 30:7, Ps 102:12-13, Ps 44:1-3 Oh Lord let your current of favour flow into my life in Jesus name. Lord Baptize me with your overwhelming favour power.

Annointing for favour fall on me in Jesus name Oh Lord help me to be rightly positioned for the flow of your favour Oh Lord anchor my lie to unexplainable favour in jesus name Favour for Breakthrough fall upon my life

Any power in my foundation limiting me from enjoying the favour of God be destroyed wherever I go, the light of God, favour shine on my pathway by your favour I breakthrough every barrier Favour for unusual breakthrough fall on me FAVOUR FOR FINANCIAL WEALTH Read these passages Exodus 12:36, Isaiah 60:10- 11, Deut 8:18, Job 36:11, Gen 39:4-6, Isaiah 60:16-17 favour for financial increase fall upon me today yoke of poverty and lack in my life be destroyed in jesus name Favour for supernatural wealth enlargement fall upon me in Jesus name Foundation of financial struggle in my life be scattered in Jesus name

Oh Lord favour the work of my hands in Jesus name By favour oh Lord let financial doors open for me in Jesus name By your favour let every financial limitation in my life be destroyed Angels of financial favours work for me this month in Jesus name favour for unusual financial help fall upon me in Jesus name.

Oh Lord let your favour connect me with financial opportunities. FAVOUR FOR MARITAL Read these passages SETTLEMENT Esther 2:15-17, Prov 18:22, Psalm 30:5, Ps 30:7 Every power of marital delay in my life be destroyed in Jesus name. Favour for marital settlement fall upon me today Every yoke of marital disappointment be cancelled by your favour in Jesus name. By your favour make me attractive for marital settlement.

Every foundation of delay in my life be scattered in Jesus name. Unusual favour for marital connection fall upon me in Jesus name. Every mark of disappointment on my life be cancelled. Every veil of hindrance over my life be roasted by fire in Jesus name. Favour for marital attraction fall upon me in Jesus name.

By your favour oh Lord settle me this year in Jesus name FAVOUR FOR OPEN DOORS Read these passages Rev 3:7-8, Isaiah 60:11, Ps 24:7-9 I command every door closed against me open by the favour of God. Every bars of iron and gates of brass scatter by fire. Unusual favour for open doors fall upon me in Jesus name. Great doors of opportunities open for me today in jesus name.

Anointing for open doors fall upon me in Jesus name Jehovah arise on my behalf and contend with every power hindering my open door Favour for uncommon doors fall upon me in Jesus name.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...