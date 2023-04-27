Fawehinmi’s Posthumous Birthday: Activists ask Nigerians to speak up against bad govt

Nigerians have been charged to speak up against bad gov- ernance, corruption and the challenges confronting the country. Chairman of the Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Organisation (GAFAMOG) Tunde Agunbiade, who made the call at the posthumous birthday ceremony in honour of the late legal luminary and rights activist in Lagos, decried the state of the nation, which according to him is getting worse.

His words: “We need to speak the truth to ourselves. Without an iota of doubt, the state of the nation has caused pain and sorrow because of our Luke warmness, carelessness, nonchalance, lacklustre performance and lackadaisical attitude. The ever- fervent and ever-active labour unions, NMA, NBA, and human rights activists have become passive. “A lot of our leaders have been plunged into silence, apathy and Luke warmness through bribery and corruption.

While so many other active members have been plunged into poverty and penury due to lack of job and non-payment of salary as and when due has affected our dedication to this cause. Sadly, the state of the nation gets worsened and the economy sapped, and the condition of living of Nigerians degenerates every day be- cause we have abandoned our primary assignment.

“The significance of the 85th post- humous birthday celebration cannot be underestimated in reawakening our interest and renewing our love. The occasion is expected to bring lasting joy, hope and peace to our great country most especially in the area of philanthropy, division or splitting of power between the regions. “Also, a lot of Nigerians particular- ly the younger ones would be greatly excited to see us reviving the faith and belief, vision and mission, goal and objectives of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Ken Saro Wiwa, Dele Giwa, Hassan Sunmonu and the host of others. However, the place of labour unions, NMA, NBA, NSE and human rights activists cannot be underestimated in bringing lasting solutions and peace, hope and renewal of spirit, interest, pension and love to the weary people of Nigeria.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Garu Technologies Nigeria Limited, Lukman Garu, who spoke Fawehinmi’s philatrophy, said the essence of philanthropy is to improve the well-being of mankind by providing solutions to social problems. Represented by Lawal Abidemi-Garu, he said: “Philanthropy is sacrifice, it is love, it is charity, it is fairness, and it is humanity. This is why philanthropy is so vital. It has the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support the causes that can fuel real change in the world. This benefits people, the planet, and society as a whole. “The purpose of philanthropy is to improve the well-being of humankind by preventing and solving social problems. Philanthropy is sacrifice, it is love, it is charity, it is fair and it is humanity. Giving the less privileged fish and/ or Teaching them how to fish is philanthropy because it eliminates the social problem causing the per- son’s hunger. Chief Gani Fawehinmi gave it all.

“This is why philanthropy is so vital. It has the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support the causes that can fuel real change in the world. This benefits people, the planet, and society as a whole. “Great leaders are meant to be celebrated on the day they were born and the day they leave the world be- cause of their impact and legacy. As we celebrate the birth and death of our beloved prophet Muhammad and also Jesus. Also, we celebrate Chief Gani Fawehinmi. “Throughout his career, Fawehinmi was a strong advocate for democracy and human rights. He used his law practice and his position as the founder of the Nigerian Weekly Law Reports to challenge the Nigerian government when it violated the law or human rights.

“Fawehinmi was a frequent victim of the Nigerian government’s persecution and censorship, being arrested, detained, and even imprisoned for his human rights activism. He was attacked and physically assaulted by the police several times but never gave up on his fight for human rights and democracy. He sacrificed his Freedom. By no means shall you attain righteousness unless you give (freely in charity) of that which you love; philanthropy is a panacea; it leads all the parties to righteousness.

“Fawehinmi’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy and human rights causes, earned him many national and international awards, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Humanitarian Service, the Bruno Kriesky Award, the Human Rights Watch Award, and many others. He sacrificed his gains. By no means shall you attain righteousness un- less you give (freely in charity) of that which you love.

“Today, Gani Fawehinmi’s legacy is remembered as a relentless defender of human rights, a visionary democrat, and an icon of the Nigerian human rights movement. Chief Fawehinmi was also involved in several philanthropic efforts aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. He established a charitable foundation that provided scholarships, financial assistance, and other forms of sup- port to indigent students, widows, and other vulnerable members of society. He sacrificed his wealth.”