Fayemi, Akeredolu, Oyetola, Ikpeazu, Lalong impose curfew

Ondo gov rallies South-West to end protests

G

overnors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Simon Lalong (Plateau) have imposed a 24-hour curfew on their respective states.

The curfew was announced to end the spate of violence, which has in the last couple of days marred the hitherto peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment, extortion and other atrocities associated with the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In Ekiti State, Fayemi said his administration was deeply concerned on how the #EndSARS protest, which started peacefully against police brutality by youths, had been hijacked by some hoodlums.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, announced the curfew in a statement yesterday.

He said: “The hoodlums have capitalised on the #EndSARS protest to rape, assault, rob and extort innocent citizens across the state. These are in addition to the wanton destruction of properties, particularly private properties.

“If this state of affairs is allowed to continue unabated, it will lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby threatening the wellbeing of the people of Ekiti State.”

The government said it would continue to show understanding and responsiveness to the demands of the legitimate protesters.

In Ondo State, Akeredolu announced the curfew following days of protests embarked upon by youths in the state as well as in other parts of the country under the #EndSARS campaign.

Although the state was yet to experience violent protest, Akeredolu said the move was to forestall breakdown of law and order as witnessed in other states following cases of hijack of protests by hoodlums.

The governor, who declared the curfew during a statewide broadcast yesterday evening, said the curfew would commence at midnight with exception of those on essential duties.

He said: “This administration has the obligation to protect all citizens including the youth. It will not shirk its responsibility in this regard.

“Consequently, I direct that there should be a curfew for 24 hours starting from midnight today till further notice. All parents and guardians are advised to ensure that their wards are kept in their homes.”

Meanwhile, following the ongoing protest in the country, Akeredolu and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have rallied the governors in the South-West to restore normalcy in the region.

A source said Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, spoke with his Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Osun counterparts soon after Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Lagos.

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed security operatives attached to “Operation Burst” to take over various hotspots in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to restore normalcy.

The South-West states have been the epic centres where #EndSARS protest has thrived in the country.

A cabinet member in Oyo State, who spoke in confidence, said the deployment of soldiers was to restore order and not to intimidate the protesters.

He said: “You know Akeredolu is the Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum and he is working assiduously to ensure that this protest does not lead to anarchy. So we are also following the advice of the chairman to ensure we restore normalcy as already spearheaded by Lagos.

“So the issue of drafting soldiers to the streets of Ibadan is not to intimidate the protesters, but to ensure peace was sustained and we are declaring a 24-hour curfew after our conversation with the South-West Governors’ Forum chairman.”

Also, Governor Oyetola of Osun State said his administration noted with a high sense of responsibility the unfortunate dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests had assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West states.

The SSG, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, announced the curfew in a statement.

He said: “In our dear state, but for providence, the governor would not have been alive to preside over today’s security meeting following the attempt on his life last Saturday.

“In spite of the Saturday incident, we have allowed the protest to continue in the hope that the real protesters would take charge of the protest.

“Events of the last 48 hours have, however, shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

“Consequently, Governor Oyetola hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59p.m., Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.”

In Abia State, Ikpeazu yesterday announced a 24-hour curfew on Aba, the state commercial hub and Umuahia, the state capital, from 6p.m. till further notice.

The protest in Aba yesterday turned violent when some hoodlums who were not part of the protest clashed with police officers at Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba.

The hoodlums overpowered the officers and attacked both the Umuoba Road Police Post (Dragon Squad) and Eziama Police Division. Men and officers scampered for safety.

Our reporter, who monitored the protests, reports that the real protesters visited both the Aba Area Command and Aba Central Police Station (CPS) with their placards and left peacefully.

However, the protest was hijacked by some hoodlums who many people said were hired to create violence to justify the curfew.

However, the curfew left many residents stranded on the road.

The Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said the curfew was prompted by Monday night attack on police officers on official duty on Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba by unidentified hoodlums, which led to the death of a police officer.

Okiyi-Kalu said the hoodlums also stole arms and ammunition even though one of the thugs was apprehended with gunshot injuries.

He said: “After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens

“Governor Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out.”

Meanwhile, the declaration of the curfew caught many residents off guard, as gridlock took over the entire major roads of the city, leaving commuters helpless and hopeless.

Markets were forced to close, street traders rushed back to their houses. Even the Mammy markets attached to all major police barracks in Aba including the Area Command, quickly closed for the day.

A protester, Ekene Nnaemeka, alleged that the hoodlums who clashed with police were recruited by government because they knew that the protest would expose a lot about Abia State.

New Telegraph reports that as at 5p.m. yesterday, heavily armed police officers from the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) took over the entire city.

Also, Governor Lalong yesterday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State.

Lalong, in a state broadcast yesterday evening, described as unfortunate that in the past few days, the #EndSARS protests which began as peaceful had gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums attacked and molested innocent citizens who were going about their normal businesses.

He said: “I have directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 till further notice. By this directive, all forms of protests are hereby banned in the two local governments areas of Jos North and Jos South.

“Furthermore, all public and private businesses are to shut down activities immediately while parents are strongly advised to rein in their children, youths and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Only those on essential services will be allowed to move around to their duty posts.”

Like this: Like Loading...