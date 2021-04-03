Fayemi applauds NAF’s decision to build Defence Communication Satellite Centre in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has commended plans by the Nigeria military to establish a Defence Space Communication Satellite centre in the state in its drive to ensure adequate security and protection of Nigerians. Fayemi gave the commendation yesterday while receiving the Chief of Defense Space Administration (DSA), Rear Admiral Williams Kayoda, in his office in Ado Ekiti. He said the benefits of the initiative to the state were enormous, adding that the state could not afford to miss the opportunity.

The Governor disclosed that his administration had been working on the establishment of the Knowledge Zone where about 1500 hectares of land was already procured. He added that the proximity of the satellite centre to the knowledge zone is an added advantage. He also revealed that his administration was almost finalising arrangements with the office of the National Security Adviser and the Office of the Chief of Air Staff to secure end-users certificate for Orbital Drones that was procured to strengthen security architecture of the state.

He said: “What I can assure you is that for us, we are absolutely committed to ensuring that this works. “Anyone who has seen the benefit to which institutions like NASA had been put to beyond military utilisation will understand the reason why the state must embrace the initiative.

“The military had always been a pioneer in scientific development. The internet came from the military and other big time initiatives have always come from the military. “So, if we have an institution that is dedicated to utilising information from space in order to aid our security and also research and development, there is no better place to have it than Ekiti. “At the moment, we are almost finalising, even for our own security here in Ekiti, we’ve recognised the use of technology and one of the things that we’ve been doing lately with the office of the National Security Adviser and the Office of the Chief of Air Staff is to get their support for end-users certificate for Orbital Drones we just procured which fits into your initiative and hopefully. “Our vision is that these

