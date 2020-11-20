News

Fayemi approves N96.1m scholarship for physically-challenged students, others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has approved disbursement of N96, 140,000.00 as scholarship award to 469 students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, who disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the state government had commenced electronic payment to bank accounts of beneficiaries of the awards.

Aderiye highlighted beneficiaries of the scholarship awards to include “31 physically challenged, 288 undergraduates as well as 150 postgraduates students consisting of 71 Masters and 79 Ph.D. students.” The Commissioner said that “undergraduates and physically-challenged students were given N60, 000 each while Masters’ students got N250, 000 and their PhD counterpart, N750, 000.” She added that the government had signed an agreement with each awardee to provide them immediate employment for two years after graduation.

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the welfare of all students from the state, Aderiye urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate government gesture by concentrating on their studies and shunning vices that may be inimical to their success.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

France’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time. The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France. […]
News

Coronavirus: Trump signs relief order after talks at Congress collapse  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

US President Donald Trump has taken executive action to provide economic aid to millions of Americans hit by the pandemic, saying he was forced to do so after talks at Congress broke down. The directives include measures to support the unemployed, suspend payroll tax and extend student loans, reports the BBC. Some of them are […]
News

Edo decides 2020: PDP Reps condemn siege on govs by security agents

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip Nyam, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the clampdown on its governors by security officers in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police. The leader of the caucus,  Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) in a press statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: