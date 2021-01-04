Sports

Fayemi approves Trust Fund Bill on sports

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the promulgation of Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) in the State. This according to the government came as an attempt to make sports in the state a reliable sector and capacity enhancement for the youths. Fayemi in a statement at the weekend by the General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council said the fund would bring more development to the sports when implemented.

The governor added that with the fund in place, there would be Public-Private partnership in the sponsorship of sporting activities and make the sector a priority of the government in terms of funding.

“SDTF is strategic for the development of sports. Now that white collar jobs are not in place, there will be a need for us to develop the sports sector to help in generating employment for our youths and build their skills to be able to compete locally, nationally and internationally,” the governor said. Speaking about the benefits of SDTF, the General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, Deji Samo, applauded the governor for the feat, saying it was unprecedented in the history of sports in Ekiti.

